Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Asia Cup in Bihar

The Indian men's hockey team has arrived in Patna for the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar 2025. With World Cup qualification on the line, they aim to build momentum from past performances, underlining their strategies akin to the Paris Olympics as they face tough competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:42 IST
India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian men's hockey team, boasting double Olympic medals and holding the title of Asia's No.1 team, landed in Patna, Bihar, on Monday. They are set to compete in the Asia Cup in Rajgir in 2025, where the stakes are high with World Cup qualification on the line.

The team is determined to replicate and exceed their bronze-winning performance from the previous event in Jakarta. With this intent, the Indian squad, fresh from rigorous matches against Australia, is led by Chief Coach Craig Fulton, who expressed eagerness to perform in Bihar and inspire local audiences.

Captain Harmanpreet echoed this sentiment, pointing out the newfound support for hockey in the region, evidenced by Rajgir hosting its second major international tournament in just a year. India is in Pool A, competing against teams like Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, poised to create history and foster a stronger fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

