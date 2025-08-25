Italy's Stadium Dilemma: Can They Host Euro 2032?

Italy's ability to host the European Championship in 2032 faces significant challenges due to outdated stadium infrastructure. A soccer chief in Italy voiced concerns over the nation's preparedness, as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted Italy's subpar stadiums compared to other European countries.

While Turkey has already completed most of its infrastructure development, Italy is lagging behind. The Italian league's governing body president, Ezio Simonelli, expressed his worry about potential embarrassment on the international stage if immediate action is not taken to update the facilities.

Historic stadiums like San Siro suffer from bureaucratic delays and debate over necessary renovations. Despite plans dating back to 2019 for new constructions, Italy has only inaugurated a few new venues. The pressure increases for the Italian government to expedite processes and resolve these infrastructural issues.

