Left Menu

Italy's Stadium Dilemma: Can They Host Euro 2032?

Italy risks losing hosting rights for Euro 2032 due to outdated stadiums. With Turkey's infrastructure ready, Italy lags behind. UEFA President Ceferin criticized Italy's stadiums, prompting Italian soccer chief Simonelli's concerns. Slow bureaucratic processes hinder updates, jeopardizing Italy’s international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:36 IST
Italy's Stadium Dilemma: Can They Host Euro 2032?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's ability to host the European Championship in 2032 faces significant challenges due to outdated stadium infrastructure. A soccer chief in Italy voiced concerns over the nation's preparedness, as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted Italy's subpar stadiums compared to other European countries.

While Turkey has already completed most of its infrastructure development, Italy is lagging behind. The Italian league's governing body president, Ezio Simonelli, expressed his worry about potential embarrassment on the international stage if immediate action is not taken to update the facilities.

Historic stadiums like San Siro suffer from bureaucratic delays and debate over necessary renovations. Despite plans dating back to 2019 for new constructions, Italy has only inaugurated a few new venues. The pressure increases for the Italian government to expedite processes and resolve these infrastructural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman

India Gears Up for Asia Cup Amidst Absence of Rivals Pakistan and Oman

 India
2
El Mayo's Guilty Plea: The Downfall of a Notorious Cartel Leader

El Mayo's Guilty Plea: The Downfall of a Notorious Cartel Leader

 Global
3
India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties

India and Fiji Forge Stronger Economic and Healthcare Ties

 India
4
Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

Tragic Explosion Sparks Unrest at Boisar Industrial Area

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025