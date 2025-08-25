Italy's Stadium Dilemma: Can They Host Euro 2032?
Italy risks losing hosting rights for Euro 2032 due to outdated stadiums. With Turkey's infrastructure ready, Italy lags behind. UEFA President Ceferin criticized Italy's stadiums, prompting Italian soccer chief Simonelli's concerns. Slow bureaucratic processes hinder updates, jeopardizing Italy’s international standing.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's ability to host the European Championship in 2032 faces significant challenges due to outdated stadium infrastructure. A soccer chief in Italy voiced concerns over the nation's preparedness, as UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted Italy's subpar stadiums compared to other European countries.
While Turkey has already completed most of its infrastructure development, Italy is lagging behind. The Italian league's governing body president, Ezio Simonelli, expressed his worry about potential embarrassment on the international stage if immediate action is not taken to update the facilities.
Historic stadiums like San Siro suffer from bureaucratic delays and debate over necessary renovations. Despite plans dating back to 2019 for new constructions, Italy has only inaugurated a few new venues. The pressure increases for the Italian government to expedite processes and resolve these infrastructural issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Euro 2032
- stadiums
- UEFA
- Turkey
- infrastructure
- Simonelli
- San Siro
- Ceferin
- construction
ALSO READ
Himachal Government Addresses Wildlife and Infrastructure Challenges
KZN Premier Ntuli Pushes to Fast-Track Infrastructure for Growth and Jobs
FoIR and TRAI Promote Digital Connectivity Ratings for Smarter Infrastructure
Chris Bishop to Promote NZ Infrastructure and Housing Reforms on Australia Visit
Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Infrastructure Chaos