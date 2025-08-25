Lakshya Sen's Early Exit at BWF World Championships 2025

India's prominent badminton player, Lakshya Sen, faced an early exit from the BWF World Championships 2025, losing to China's top seed Shi Yu Qi in the tournament's opening round. The match, held at the Adidas Arena, a familiar venue from the Paris 2024 Olympics, saw Sen endure a tough battle.

Ranked 21st globally, Sen displayed a strong performance in the initial game with a series of long rallies against Shi Yu Qi, including a remarkable 52-shot exchange, though he ultimately fell 21-17. The second game mirrored the first, with Sen maintaining pressure before Shi decisively clinched the final points for a 21-19 win.

Sen's defeat marks his fourth loss to Shi in five encounters, concluding a challenging season with merely one semi-final appearance at the Macau Open and several early exits. Meanwhile, other Indian players like PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy are set to begin their campaigns, aiming to continue India's strong tradition of medaling at the World Championships since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)