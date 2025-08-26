Stunning Upsets and Comebacks: Highlights from U.S. Open

In a remarkable showdown at the U.S. Open, Renata Zarazua of Mexico stunned sixth seed Madison Keys. Zarazua, the sole Mexican in the main draw, fought off numerous break points to secure her first victory over a top-10 player after an exhausting three-hour and 10-minute match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elsewhere, Barbora Krejcikova made a strong comeback from injury, dominating against promising Canadian Victoria Mboko. Krejcikova's convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory marks her return to competitive form, setting up a match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima. Meanwhile, tennis icon Venus Williams, at 45, continues her inspiring journey with a match against Karolina Muchova.

Adding to the day's drama, Cameron Norrie progressed after Sebastian Korda retired mid-match. The tournament also sees Reilly Opelka ready to face second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and Casper Ruud matched up against Sebastian Ofner. As the U.S. Open unfolds, it showcases gripping encounters and tennis excellence.

