Thrilling U.S. Open Highlights and Future F1 Stars
The sports world is bustling with excitement as Cadillac prepares to enter F1 with Perez and Bottas. The U.S. Open features dramatic tennis showdowns, Medvedev's meltdown, and vintage Venus. Meanwhile, Netflix targets baseball streaming in Japan, and the NFL recruits ex-players to emphasize its betting policy.
In a major development, Cadillac is set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas slated as drivers, according to reports. An official announcement is expected soon, marking a significant milestone for the automotive brand.
The U.S. Open continues to draw attention with Day 2 unveiling exciting matches; Alcaraz emerged victorious against Reilly Opelka, and Zarazua stunned the crowd by defeating Madison Keys. Meanwhile, Venus Williams ended her campaign despite a valiant effort, exiting in the first round against Karolina Muchova.
From baseball to football, Netflix aims to expand its sports streaming scope by acquiring rights to the World Baseball Classic in Japan, while the NFL intensifies efforts to maintain betting integrity by enlisting former players to communicate its no-tolerance policy to current athletes.
