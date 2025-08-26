India's Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Eyes Strong Comeback Post-Injury

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav recently discussed his recovery journey following sports hernia surgery. The 34-year-old views this hiatus as an opportunity to come back stronger, hoping to showcase his best form in the Asia Cup next month.

Diagnosed at the end of the IPL, Suryakumar underwent surgery in Germany before commencing a rigorous rehabilitation program at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Now, fully fit, he is set to lead the team in the continental competition.

Praising the state-of-the-art facilities at the Centre of Excellence, Yadav emphasized the critical role the support team played in understanding his physical needs and tailoring his rehab process accordingly. Confident and revitalized, he eagerly anticipates the upcoming fixtures.