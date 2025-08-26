Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open

Lorenzo Musetti staged an impressive comeback to defeat Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Italian, seeded tenth, bounced back from losing the first set to secure a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 win.

Initially struggling against Perricard's strong serve, Musetti broke through in subsequent sets, clinching a crucial victory. This result was a welcome change following his first-round exit at Wimbledon, and echoes his deep run to the Roland Garros semi-finals earlier this year.

Expressing gratitude to supporters, Musetti emphasized focus and perseverance as key elements to his success. Despite losing the first set in a tense tiebreak, he dominated the second set and maintained pressure on Perricard, who faltered under the Italian's consistent performance.