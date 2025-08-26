Lorenzo Musetti: Triumphant Comeback at U.S. Open
Lorenzo Musetti, the tenth seed, overcame a set deficit to triumph over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the U.S. Open. Despite initial struggles, Musetti secured a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory, marking a significant comeback after his first-round Wimbledon exit.
