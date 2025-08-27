Left Menu

Injury Setback for Australian Athletics Stars Ahead of Tokyo Championships

Lachlan Kennedy and Jemima Montag have been forced to withdraw from Australia's team for the world championships in Tokyo. Kennedy suffers from a stress fracture, while Montag will undergo hamstring surgery. Australia's athletics success is under threat as the world championships approach on September 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-08-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:57 IST
Lachlan Kennedy, the Australian sprinter celebrated for breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100 meters, will not compete in the upcoming world championships in Tokyo due to a stress fracture in his lower back.

Jemima Montag, known for securing two Olympic bronze medals, has also withdrawn. Montag is slated to undergo surgery following a hamstring injury recurrence during a training camp in Switzerland. The setback means an extended rehabilitation period.

These injuries dampen prospects for the Australian athletics team, which recently impressed by winning seven medals at the Paris Olympics. The championships are slated to commence on September 13, posing challenges for the team amid their athletes' absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

