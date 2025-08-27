Ravichandran Ashwin: IPL Era Concludes, New Adventures Ahead

On Wednesday, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing a close to a 16-year-long journey just months after bidding farewell to international cricket.

Ashwin unveiled his decision via social media, expressing gratitude to fans and teams, stating, "They say every ending will have a new start." He reiterated his commitment to the sport, now transitioning to a global arena beyond the IPL platform.

His career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) marked critical milestones, including priceless contributions to title victories and showcasing innovative bowling tactics. Though later years saw challenges, his influence on the field remained immense, evident in the emotional tribute paid by CSK at his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)