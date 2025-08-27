Ravichandran Ashwin: IPL Era Concludes, New Adventures Ahead
Ravichandran Ashwin, seasoned Indian off-spinner, announced his IPL retirement after 16 years, transitioning to global leagues. Despite recent performance speculations, Ashwin's legacy with CSK remains monumental. With significant career achievements, his next chapter unfolds following a decorated stint in both IPL and international cricket.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing a close to a 16-year-long journey just months after bidding farewell to international cricket.
Ashwin unveiled his decision via social media, expressing gratitude to fans and teams, stating, "They say every ending will have a new start." He reiterated his commitment to the sport, now transitioning to a global arena beyond the IPL platform.
His career with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) marked critical milestones, including priceless contributions to title victories and showcasing innovative bowling tactics. Though later years saw challenges, his influence on the field remained immense, evident in the emotional tribute paid by CSK at his departure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ravichandran Ashwin: From IPL Farewell to Global Cricket Adventures
My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today, says Ashwin.
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey
Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season
Indian off-spinner R Ashwin announces retirement from IPL, months after bidding adieu to international cricket.