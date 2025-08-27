Ajith Narayana Shines with Gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025
Ajith Narayana won gold in the men's 71kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 with a total lift of 317kg. His victory secures his place at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. India saw further success with Nirupama Devi's silver in the women's 63kg category and other strong performances.
In a stunning display of power and precision, India's Ajith Narayana clinched the gold medal in the men's 71kg weight category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2025 held on Wednesday. The 26-year-old showcased his prowess by lifting a combined total of 317kg, effectively securing his spot at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The competition was intense, with Nigerian athlete Joseph Edidiong Umoafia narrowly missing out on gold by a mere kilogram, settling for silver with a total of 316kg. Nauru's Ezekiel Moses claimed the bronze with a total lift of 290kg. Ajith's performance was marked by early success in the snatch, achieving 145kg, though his attempts at higher weights were less successful. In the clean and jerk, he opened strong with 172kg but could not improve in subsequent attempts.
India's women also impressed, with Nirupama Devi earning silver in the 63kg category through a total lift of 217kg. The nation's campaign began promisingly with Mirabai Chanu's gold in the women's 48kg category, further securing a berth at Glasgow 2026. With over 300 athletes from 31 nations competing, India has already made significant waves in Ahmedabad.
