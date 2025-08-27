Left Menu

Jack Draper's U.S. Open Withdrawal: A Setback in a Promising Season

British tennis player Jack Draper has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an arm injury. This marks a setback after reaching the semi-finals last year. Draper had been dealing with a left-arm issue since Wimbledon and had hoped to regain form but ultimately prioritized his health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:53 IST
Jack Draper's U.S. Open Withdrawal: A Setback in a Promising Season
Jack Draper

British tennis hopeful Jack Draper has been forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open, citing an arm injury that has plagued him since Wimbledon. Draper, 23, had battled through a first-round victory against Federico Agustin Gomez despite ongoing left-arm discomfort.

In a heartfelt social media post, Draper expressed regret over his withdrawal, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health amid persistent arm issues. "The discomfort in my arm has become too much," he wrote, explaining his decision to protect his future matches by recuperating.

The young Briton's absence is a significant blow following his milestone at Indian Wells earlier this year. Draper is expected to slip two places in the ATP rankings and faces challenges in securing a spot in the ATP Finals. His opponent, Zizou Bergs, advances to the third round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

Epic Battles and Surprises: US Open Day Four Highlights

 Global
2
Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

Justice, Transparency, and Dissent: The Supreme Court's Internal Debate

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

Tragedy Strikes Minneapolis Church: Gunman Targets School Children

 United States
4
Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

Duplantis and Moon Shine Bright at Zurich Diamond League Finals

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025