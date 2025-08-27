Jack Draper's U.S. Open Withdrawal: A Setback in a Promising Season
British tennis player Jack Draper has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to an arm injury. This marks a setback after reaching the semi-finals last year. Draper had been dealing with a left-arm issue since Wimbledon and had hoped to regain form but ultimately prioritized his health.
British tennis hopeful Jack Draper has been forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open, citing an arm injury that has plagued him since Wimbledon. Draper, 23, had battled through a first-round victory against Federico Agustin Gomez despite ongoing left-arm discomfort.
In a heartfelt social media post, Draper expressed regret over his withdrawal, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health amid persistent arm issues. "The discomfort in my arm has become too much," he wrote, explaining his decision to protect his future matches by recuperating.
The young Briton's absence is a significant blow following his milestone at Indian Wells earlier this year. Draper is expected to slip two places in the ATP rankings and faces challenges in securing a spot in the ATP Finals. His opponent, Zizou Bergs, advances to the third round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty
Trump Commemorates Fallen Soldiers: Criticizes Biden on Afghanistan Withdrawal Anniversary
BCI Demands Withdrawal of Virtual Evidence Order in Courts
Delhi Advocates Demand Withdrawal of Virtual Evidence Notification
Tribal Groups Demand Withdrawal of Guidelines Undermining Forest Rights