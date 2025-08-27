Jack Draper's U.S. Open Withdrawal: A Setback in a Promising Season

British tennis hopeful Jack Draper has been forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open, citing an arm injury that has plagued him since Wimbledon. Draper, 23, had battled through a first-round victory against Federico Agustin Gomez despite ongoing left-arm discomfort.

In a heartfelt social media post, Draper expressed regret over his withdrawal, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health amid persistent arm issues. "The discomfort in my arm has become too much," he wrote, explaining his decision to protect his future matches by recuperating.

The young Briton's absence is a significant blow following his milestone at Indian Wells earlier this year. Draper is expected to slip two places in the ATP rankings and faces challenges in securing a spot in the ATP Finals. His opponent, Zizou Bergs, advances to the third round.

