Raducanu's Rapid Rise: Stellar U.S. Open Performance

Emma Raducanu delivered a commanding performance at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, decisively defeating Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1. This victory propels the 2021 champion into the tournament's third round.

The 22-year-old Raducanu, who achieved her first victory of the current tournament in Sunday's opening match, faced a spirited competitor in Tjen, fresh from an upset victory over 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova. Yet, Raducanu's sharp serving and relentless pace overwhelmed Tjen, securing Raducanu's quickest Grand Slam win in just an hour.

Raducanu acknowledged the challenge: 'Janice is a super dangerous opponent. I'm very pleased with how I played today.' With 16 winners and eight aces, Raducanu continues to build on her season, posting her highest win tally. She credits improved training sessions for her enhanced performance.