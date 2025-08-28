Left Menu

Raducanu's Rapid Rise: Stellar U.S. Open Performance

Emma Raducanu displays dominance at the U.S. Open with a swift victory over Janice Tjen, advancing to the third round. With an impressive serve and powerful play, Raducanu's consistency and training payoff. Awaiting her next challenge, she focuses on recovery and preparation for further matches.

Updated: 28-08-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 00:59 IST
Raducanu's Rapid Rise: Stellar U.S. Open Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Emma Raducanu delivered a commanding performance at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, decisively defeating Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2, 6-1. This victory propels the 2021 champion into the tournament's third round.

The 22-year-old Raducanu, who achieved her first victory of the current tournament in Sunday's opening match, faced a spirited competitor in Tjen, fresh from an upset victory over 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova. Yet, Raducanu's sharp serving and relentless pace overwhelmed Tjen, securing Raducanu's quickest Grand Slam win in just an hour.

Raducanu acknowledged the challenge: 'Janice is a super dangerous opponent. I'm very pleased with how I played today.' With 16 winners and eight aces, Raducanu continues to build on her season, posting her highest win tally. She credits improved training sessions for her enhanced performance.

