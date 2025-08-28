Left Menu

League Cup Drama: Upcoming Third-Round Clashes

The League Cup third round features reigning champions Newcastle United defending against Bradford City, while Liverpool hosts Southampton. Shock results include Grimsby Town knocking Manchester United out. Other notable matches include Manchester City's visit to Huddersfield Town and Chelsea's game at Lincoln City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 04:16 IST
League Cup Drama: Upcoming Third-Round Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The League Cup holders, Newcastle United, are set to defend their title with a home match against third-tier Bradford City, while Liverpool, last season's runners-up, will host Southampton. Newcastle's victory over Liverpool last season ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought. The club, like other Premier League teams participating in the Champions League or Europa League, received a bye into the third round.

In other matches, Manchester City will visit League One's Huddersfield Town, Chelsea travels to Lincoln City, and Arsenal faces Port Vale. Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, a surprise package from the second round after eliminating six-time winners Manchester United, will face off against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

In intriguing all top-flight encounters, Brentford will host Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Everton. The third-round draw ensures captivating fixtures as teams vie for the prestigious League Cup, with games scheduled to take place in the weeks beginning September 15 and September 22.

TRENDING

1
Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

 Global
2
ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

 Global
3
Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

 United Kingdom
4
Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025