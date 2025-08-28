League Cup Drama: Upcoming Third-Round Clashes
The League Cup third round features reigning champions Newcastle United defending against Bradford City, while Liverpool hosts Southampton. Shock results include Grimsby Town knocking Manchester United out. Other notable matches include Manchester City's visit to Huddersfield Town and Chelsea's game at Lincoln City.
The League Cup holders, Newcastle United, are set to defend their title with a home match against third-tier Bradford City, while Liverpool, last season's runners-up, will host Southampton. Newcastle's victory over Liverpool last season ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought. The club, like other Premier League teams participating in the Champions League or Europa League, received a bye into the third round.
In other matches, Manchester City will visit League One's Huddersfield Town, Chelsea travels to Lincoln City, and Arsenal faces Port Vale. Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, a surprise package from the second round after eliminating six-time winners Manchester United, will face off against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
In intriguing all top-flight encounters, Brentford will host Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Everton. The third-round draw ensures captivating fixtures as teams vie for the prestigious League Cup, with games scheduled to take place in the weeks beginning September 15 and September 22.