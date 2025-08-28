League Cup Drama: Upcoming Third-Round Clashes

The League Cup holders, Newcastle United, are set to defend their title with a home match against third-tier Bradford City, while Liverpool, last season's runners-up, will host Southampton. Newcastle's victory over Liverpool last season ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought. The club, like other Premier League teams participating in the Champions League or Europa League, received a bye into the third round.

In other matches, Manchester City will visit League One's Huddersfield Town, Chelsea travels to Lincoln City, and Arsenal faces Port Vale. Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, a surprise package from the second round after eliminating six-time winners Manchester United, will face off against second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

In intriguing all top-flight encounters, Brentford will host Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Everton. The third-round draw ensures captivating fixtures as teams vie for the prestigious League Cup, with games scheduled to take place in the weeks beginning September 15 and September 22.