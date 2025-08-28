Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day
Novak Djokovic overcame early errors to defeat Zachary Svajda at the U.S. Open, while Emma Raducanu breezed through her match against Janice Tjen. Djokovic will face Cameron Norrie next. In other matches, Taylor Fritz advanced, and Aryna Sabalenka aims for her first major title of the year.
Novak Djokovic successfully overcame early mistakes to advance past American qualifier Zachary Svajda at the U.S. Open. Despite making 14 unforced errors in the opening set, Djokovic regained his form to win 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1. He will face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the next round.
Meanwhile, Britain's Emma Raducanu had a more straightforward path, dominating Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen 6-2 6-1. Having struggled since her breakthrough victory in 2021, Raducanu appears to have rediscovered her form. She is set to play Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina next.
In other highlights, American Taylor Fritz defeated Lloyd Harris, while Aryna Sabalenka targets her first major title of the year after previous close calls. Sabalenka will confront Polina Kudermetova under the lights at the stadium.
