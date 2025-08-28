Left Menu

Champions League 2023: Record Entries, Newcomers, and Financial Stakes

The 71st European Champions League features 36 teams, including six from England and newcomers like Bodo/Glimt. Notable absences include Russian clubs due to political tensions. With a 2.47 billion euros prize pool, teams vie for substantial rewards. High-profile coaches Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique lead the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 09:50 IST
Champions League 2023: Record Entries, Newcomers, and Financial Stakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Monaco

The 2023 European Champions League promises excitement with a lineup of 36 teams, featuring a record entry from England and debutants such as Norway's Bodo/Glimt. The competition's expansion reaches further north and east than ever before, with Almaty of Kazakhstan making its mark on the tournament.

This season, the absence of any Ukrainian teams marks a significant change after 20 years of participation, while Russian teams continue to be excluded due to ongoing political tensions. Notably, legendary coaches like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique look to cement their legacies as they lead their teams with past Champions League triumphs.

Financial stakes in this competition are high, with UEFA allocating 2.47 billion euros in prize money. The richest clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, can secure upwards of 60 million euros, whereas debutants like Kairat are assured at least 20 million euros. As teams compete not only for glory but also significant financial rewards, the competition is set to be intense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Activist Manoj Jarange’s Call for Maratha Reservation Gains Momentum

Activist Manoj Jarange’s Call for Maratha Reservation Gains Momentum

 India
2
Flood Alert Issued for Krishna River Amid Rising Waters

Flood Alert Issued for Krishna River Amid Rising Waters

 India
3
Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

Dollar Sinks Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump Pressure

 Global
4
Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

Turain Software Expands SaaS and CPaaS Innovation Hub to Bengaluru

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025