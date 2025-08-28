Champions League 2023: Record Entries, Newcomers, and Financial Stakes

The 2023 European Champions League promises excitement with a lineup of 36 teams, featuring a record entry from England and debutants such as Norway's Bodo/Glimt. The competition's expansion reaches further north and east than ever before, with Almaty of Kazakhstan making its mark on the tournament.

This season, the absence of any Ukrainian teams marks a significant change after 20 years of participation, while Russian teams continue to be excluded due to ongoing political tensions. Notably, legendary coaches like Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique look to cement their legacies as they lead their teams with past Champions League triumphs.

Financial stakes in this competition are high, with UEFA allocating 2.47 billion euros in prize money. The richest clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG, can secure upwards of 60 million euros, whereas debutants like Kairat are assured at least 20 million euros. As teams compete not only for glory but also significant financial rewards, the competition is set to be intense.

