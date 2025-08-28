Indian Cricket Team's Dubai Invasion: A Logistical Triumph
The Indian cricket team's 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will assemble in Dubai for the Asia Cup starting September 9. Players will travel directly to Dubai for logistical convenience, bypassing the usual Mumbai gathering. India faces UAE, Pakistan, and Oman in the group stage.
The Indian cricket team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, is set to convene in Dubai for the Asia Cup, commencing on September 9. Departing from tradition, players will arrive directly from their respective locations on September 4, instead of the usual gathering in Mumbai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted for this arrangement to enhance travel efficiency and logistical convenience. A senior BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the strategic decision, stating that traveling directly to Dubai is more practical for the players.
India's campaign begins with a match against the UAE on September 10, followed by a showdown with archrival Pakistan on September 14 and a clash with Oman on September 19. Meanwhile, cricketers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are engaged in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
