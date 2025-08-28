Left Menu

Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar: Central Zone's Batting Powerhouses Shine in Duleep Trophy Opener

Central Zone's Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar dominated with outstanding centuries against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Malewar scored an unbeaten 198, while Patidar added a brisk 125. Their aggressive partnership propelled Central Zone to 432/2 before rain halted play.

Danish Malewar

Vidarbha's rising cricket star, Danish Malewar, and seasoned player Rajat Patidar delivered stellar performances on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Facing the North East Zone, the duo dismantled an underwhelming bowling attack with flair, reaching 432 for 2 in just 77 overs before rain stopped play.

The 21-year-old Malewar, fresh from a significant century in the Ranji Trophy final, stood at an unbeaten 198. Meanwhile, IPL stalwart Patidar smashed a rapid 125 from 96 balls. The pair collectively struck 56 boundaries, with Malewar accounting for 35 of those, including a six, while Patidar contributed with 21 fours and three sixes.

The match witnessed Malewar and Patidar join forces following an injury to Aryan Juyal, amassing a formidable 199-run partnership. After Patidar's dismissal, Malewar, nearing both a double century and career 1,000 first-class runs, continued his dominance with Yash Rathod, adding another 85 runs before rain intervened.

(With inputs from agencies.)

