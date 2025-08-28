Danish Malewar and Rajat Patidar: Central Zone's Batting Powerhouses Shine in Duleep Trophy Opener

Vidarbha's rising cricket star, Danish Malewar, and seasoned player Rajat Patidar delivered stellar performances on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy quarter-final. Facing the North East Zone, the duo dismantled an underwhelming bowling attack with flair, reaching 432 for 2 in just 77 overs before rain stopped play.

The 21-year-old Malewar, fresh from a significant century in the Ranji Trophy final, stood at an unbeaten 198. Meanwhile, IPL stalwart Patidar smashed a rapid 125 from 96 balls. The pair collectively struck 56 boundaries, with Malewar accounting for 35 of those, including a six, while Patidar contributed with 21 fours and three sixes.

The match witnessed Malewar and Patidar join forces following an injury to Aryan Juyal, amassing a formidable 199-run partnership. After Patidar's dismissal, Malewar, nearing both a double century and career 1,000 first-class runs, continued his dominance with Yash Rathod, adding another 85 runs before rain intervened.

(With inputs from agencies.)