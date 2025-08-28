Rajat Patidar Shines with Blazing Century in Duleep Trophy Quarterfinals

Rajat Patidar marked the beginning of his Duleep Trophy campaign with a scintillating 80-ball century during the quarterfinal match between Central Zone and North East Zone in Bengaluru. As captain in Dhruv Jurel's absence, Patidar hammered 125 runs off just 96 balls, featuring 21 boundaries and three sixes, setting an aggressive strike rate of nearly 130.

North East Zone, having chosen to field first, had their opponents in early trouble at 4/1, with Aayush Pandey falling to pacer Akash Choudhary. Danish Malewar, however, provided a strong resistance with a 139-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Aryan Juyal. Despite Juyal retiring hurt, the onslaught continued as Malewar recorded an unbeaten 198 runs, and Patidar joined in to pile on the runs.

Patidar's recent form follows his successful leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title. Despite earlier struggles, his prowess as a leader and player was evident in the tournament and now in this match, where Central Zone ended the day on an imposing 432/2. Patidar's synergy with legends like Virat Kohli and his revival continues to captivate cricket fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)