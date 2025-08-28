Left Menu

Celebrating National Sports Day: A Call for Fitness and Unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik emphasizes the importance of sportsmanship and fitness on National Sports Day, honoring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. He highlights the role of sports in shaping character and promoting health, urging the youth to lead India towards development.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, celebrated to honor hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik called for the people to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and fitness. Parnaik emphasized that sports transcend medals, shaping individuals with character and courage.

The governor paid tribute to Dhyan Chand's unparalleled contribution to Indian hockey, noting that the day represents values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork essential for overcoming adversity. He linked this spirit to the Fit India Mission, underscoring that true progress begins with maintaining good health.

Governor Parnaik hailed the youth as the 'torchbearers of the future,' essential in building a robust nation. He encouraged them to channel their energy and determination towards a developed India. Parnaik extended his wishes for National Sports Day, urging unity and a commitment to fitness across Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

