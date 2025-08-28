Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

In a stunning show of strength, Australian cyclist Jay Vine clinched victory in stage six of the Vuelta a España, showcasing his exceptional climbing abilities. Competing for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Vine launched a decisive solo attack 20 kilometers from the finish, distancing himself from the breakaway group.

Vine maintained his lead against the chasing peloton, who were unable to close the gap in the challenging mountain stage. This victory marked Vine's third individual Vuelta stage win, as he crossed the finish line ahead of Norway's Torstein Traeen and Italy's Lorenzo Fortunato.

Traeen's strategic ride moved him to the top of the general classification, besting race favorite Jonas Vingegaard. As stage seven approaches, riders anticipate another arduous mountain pass, with the competition intensifying in the rugged Spanish terrain.