Neeraj Chopra Shines Again, Finishes Second at Diamond League Finals

Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra secured a second-place finish at the Diamond League Finals, overshadowed by Germany's Julian Weber, who dominated with two 90m-plus throws. Despite not being at his best, Chopra's performance included a final 85.01m effort, ensuring a podium finish in a competitive field.

Neeraj Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist from India, once again showcased his prowess by finishing second in the Diamond League Finals. Despite a challenging competition against Germany's Julian Weber, who overshadowed the field with two outstanding 90m-plus throws, Chopra's determination shone through.

Initially trailing in third place until the fifth round due to his opening throw of 84.35m, Chopra managed to secure the runner-up position with a final throw of 85.01m. This effort helped him surpass Trinidad and Tobago's 2012 Olympic gold winner, Keshorn Walcott, who recorded 84.95m.

Julian Weber's impressive 91.57m throw set the stage for a commanding victory, marking his personal best and season world-leading performance. Despite Chopra's attempts, none of the competitors matched Weber's record-breaking throws. The focus now shifts to Tokyo as Chopra prepares for next month's World Championships, hoping to defend his title.

