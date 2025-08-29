Neeraj Chopra Narrowly Misses Diamond League Victory to Julian Weber's Commanding Throws
Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League Finals, with Germany's Julian Weber claiming victory with two throws over 90m. Despite a solid effort, Chopra couldn't surpass Weber’s performance, ending runner-up for the third consecutive time. The focus now shifts to the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo.
In a dramatic showdown at the Diamond League Finals, Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, settled for second place as Germany's Julian Weber claimed his first title with two outstanding throws exceeding 90 meters.
Chopra, known for his consistent performances, initially struggled but managed a final throw of 85.01 meters, securing the runner-up position by surpassing London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott. However, Weber's dominance was undeniable, with a leading effort of 91.57 meters.
Now, as Chopra prepares for the World Championships in Tokyo, he remains optimistic, stating that he will strive for gold, recognizing the importance of major championships over distance.
