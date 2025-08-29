Neeraj Chopra Narrowly Misses Diamond League Victory to Julian Weber's Commanding Throws

In a dramatic showdown at the Diamond League Finals, Neeraj Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, settled for second place as Germany's Julian Weber claimed his first title with two outstanding throws exceeding 90 meters.

Chopra, known for his consistent performances, initially struggled but managed a final throw of 85.01 meters, securing the runner-up position by surpassing London 2012 gold medallist Keshorn Walcott. However, Weber's dominance was undeniable, with a leading effort of 91.57 meters.

Now, as Chopra prepares for the World Championships in Tokyo, he remains optimistic, stating that he will strive for gold, recognizing the importance of major championships over distance.

(With inputs from agencies.)