Malaysia Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Thrilling Comeback Win

Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, showcased their strength in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament opener by defeating Bangladesh 4-1 after an early setback. Despite an initial lead by Bangladesh, Malaysia's strategic gameplay led to a resounding victory with notable performances from Ashran Hamsani, Akhimullah Anuar, and Syed Cholan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST
In a riveting start to the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, Malaysia turned the tables on Bangladesh with a 4-1 victory after conceding the first goal. Ranked 29th, Bangladesh surprised the Malaysian team with an early lead through Ashraful Islam's penalty corner conversion.

However, Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, responded aggressively. Ashran Hamsani equalized five minutes before halftime. The momentum carried into the second half with further goals from Akhimullah Anuar, Muhajir Abdul Rauf, and a penalty corner from Syed Cholan.

Malaysia's dominance was evident despite missed opportunities from penalty corners. They secured a convincing win, setting a strong precedent for their upcoming match against champions South Korea. Meanwhile, Bangladesh prepares to face Chinese Taipei as the tournament continues.

