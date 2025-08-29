Malaysia Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Thrilling Comeback Win

In a riveting start to the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, Malaysia turned the tables on Bangladesh with a 4-1 victory after conceding the first goal. Ranked 29th, Bangladesh surprised the Malaysian team with an early lead through Ashraful Islam's penalty corner conversion.

However, Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, responded aggressively. Ashran Hamsani equalized five minutes before halftime. The momentum carried into the second half with further goals from Akhimullah Anuar, Muhajir Abdul Rauf, and a penalty corner from Syed Cholan.

Malaysia's dominance was evident despite missed opportunities from penalty corners. They secured a convincing win, setting a strong precedent for their upcoming match against champions South Korea. Meanwhile, Bangladesh prepares to face Chinese Taipei as the tournament continues.