Sporting Highlights: Remarkable Feats, Trades, and Historical Tributes

In a standout moment in sports, Kyle Schwarber became only the 21st player in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in a single game. His efforts led the Philadelphia Phillies to an assertive 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

In a surprising NFL trade, the Green Bay Packers acquired Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Kenny Clark and future draft picks, redefining team strategies for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff showcased resilience at the US Open, overcoming service issues to beat Donna Vekic. The victory sets up a third-round face-off with Magdalena Frech. Additionally, MLS broke its own transfer spending record, highlighted by LAFC's acquisition of Son Heung-min.

(With inputs from agencies.)