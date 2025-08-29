Karnataka Ups Cash Awards to Boost Athletic Achievements

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled a significant increase in cash prizes for athletes who excel in national sports events, asserting the government's dedication to fostering sports talent in the state.

Gold medalists will now receive Rs seven lakh, silver medalists Rs five lakh, and bronze medalists Rs three lakh, as Karnataka aims for top national recognition. This announcement was made during an awards ceremony for athletes who shone at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, elevating the state to fifth in the medal tally.

The plan includes boosted rewards for international medalists and promises of government job reservations. Siddaramaiah emphasized this as a support strategy, not a lure, and outlined plans to fund athlete training with Rs 10 lakh annually for global competition preparations.

