Juan Ayuso Triumphs at Vuelta a Espana Stage Seven

Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates clinched victory in stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana, showcasing a strong recovery after a prior setback. Ayuso succeeded in distancing himself on the climb to the finish, outperforming competitors including Marco Frigo and Raul Garcia Pierna. Torstein Traeen retains the leader's red jersey.

Updated: 29-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:59 IST
Juan Ayuso

In an impressive display of resilience, Spaniard Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates clinched the stage seven victory at the Vuelta a Espana. Ayuso showcased a stunning comeback after a collapse in the Pyrenees, as he powered through the climb to the finish line.

Despite a setback on Thursday where he fell behind in the general classification, Ayuso emerged as a formidable contender once more on the 188-kilometer track from Andorra la Vella to Cerler. The ride witnessed Italian Marco Frigo of Israel Premier Tech trailing in second, while Raul Garcia Pierna secured the third spot.

Norwegian rider Torstein Traeen of Bahrain Victorious continues to hold the red jersey with a commanding lead over pre-race favorite Jonas Vingegaard. Ayuso was strategic in his efforts, initially breaking away early in the stage and finalizing his solo effort with 11 kilometers left, thus solidifying his prowess on stage seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

