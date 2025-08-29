India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
India submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The proposal emphasizes sustainability, inclusivity, and legacy. The submission coincided with India's National Sports Day, celebrating Major Dhyan Chand. The initiative aims to foster international collaboration and enhance India's global sports presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant step, India has officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, as declared by Gujarat's sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, while addressing supporters in London.
Highlighting the centenary edition of the Games, Sanghavi emphasized the bid's pillars: sustainability, inclusivity, and legacy, aiming to enhance efficiency and experience for all participants.
Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami stressed India's goal of transforming into a sporting powerhouse and using mega events to boost sports participation, infrastructure, and international partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Railways to Honor Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy
Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol Immersions: A Blend of Tradition and Sustainability
Unveiling 'Cover-Up': The Impactful Legacy of Seymour Hersh
Indian Railways Honors Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy
Legacy of Konkani Music: Remembering Eric Alexander Ozario