Left Menu

India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The proposal emphasizes sustainability, inclusivity, and legacy. The submission coincided with India's National Sports Day, celebrating Major Dhyan Chand. The initiative aims to foster international collaboration and enhance India's global sports presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:49 IST
India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant step, India has officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, as declared by Gujarat's sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, while addressing supporters in London.

Highlighting the centenary edition of the Games, Sanghavi emphasized the bid's pillars: sustainability, inclusivity, and legacy, aiming to enhance efficiency and experience for all participants.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami stressed India's goal of transforming into a sporting powerhouse and using mega events to boost sports participation, infrastructure, and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

Maratha Agitation Intensifies: Protesters Camp Out in Mumbai

 India
2
Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

Maratha Quota Stir: A Night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

 India
3
Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

Market Turbulence: AI Stocks Plummet Amid Tariff Woes

 Global
4
Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political Tensions

Trump Ends Kamala Harris' Extended Secret Service Protection Amid Political ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025