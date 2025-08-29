India's Ambitious Bid to Host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

In a significant step, India has officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, as declared by Gujarat's sports minister, Harsh Sanghavi, while addressing supporters in London.

Highlighting the centenary edition of the Games, Sanghavi emphasized the bid's pillars: sustainability, inclusivity, and legacy, aiming to enhance efficiency and experience for all participants.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami stressed India's goal of transforming into a sporting powerhouse and using mega events to boost sports participation, infrastructure, and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)