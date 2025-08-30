Heartbreak on the Court: Ben Shelton's Painful Exit at U.S. Open
Ben Shelton, sixth seed, retired injured during his U.S. Open third-round match, dashing hopes of an American Grand Slam win. Experiencing severe shoulder pain, Shelton left the court against France's Adrian Mannarino. Shelton had been a potential contender to break the 22-year American men's Grand Slam title drought.
In a devastating turn of events for American tennis, sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire injured from his U.S. Open third-round match against French opponent Adrian Mannarino, leaving the home crowd in shock.
Locked at two sets each, Shelton experienced severe shoulder pain after a forehand shot, requiring a medical timeout. Despite his efforts to continue, the pain became unbearable, forcing the promising American contender to withdraw.
The early exit is a blow to hopes of ending the 22-year wait for an American men's Grand Slam champion, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2003. Mannarino, despite his victory, expressed sympathy for Shelton's predicament.
ALSO READ
Alcaraz Clinches 80th Grand Slam Win Despite Knee Scare
Arsenal's Injury Crisis: Key Players Sideline Ahead of Liverpool Clash
Coco Gauff Battles Past Service Woes to Advance in Grand Slam
Jannik Sinner's Relentless March Ahead: A Grand Slam Odyssey
Jack Draper Withdraws from U.S. Open Due to Injury