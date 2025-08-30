Left Menu

Heartbreak on the Court: Ben Shelton's Painful Exit at U.S. Open

Ben Shelton, sixth seed, retired injured during his U.S. Open third-round match, dashing hopes of an American Grand Slam win. Experiencing severe shoulder pain, Shelton left the court against France's Adrian Mannarino. Shelton had been a potential contender to break the 22-year American men's Grand Slam title drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 02:40 IST
In a devastating turn of events for American tennis, sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire injured from his U.S. Open third-round match against French opponent Adrian Mannarino, leaving the home crowd in shock.

Locked at two sets each, Shelton experienced severe shoulder pain after a forehand shot, requiring a medical timeout. Despite his efforts to continue, the pain became unbearable, forcing the promising American contender to withdraw.

The early exit is a blow to hopes of ending the 22-year wait for an American men's Grand Slam champion, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2003. Mannarino, despite his victory, expressed sympathy for Shelton's predicament.

