Heartbreak on the Court: Ben Shelton's Painful Exit at U.S. Open

In a devastating turn of events for American tennis, sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire injured from his U.S. Open third-round match against French opponent Adrian Mannarino, leaving the home crowd in shock.

Locked at two sets each, Shelton experienced severe shoulder pain after a forehand shot, requiring a medical timeout. Despite his efforts to continue, the pain became unbearable, forcing the promising American contender to withdraw.

The early exit is a blow to hopes of ending the 22-year wait for an American men's Grand Slam champion, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2003. Mannarino, despite his victory, expressed sympathy for Shelton's predicament.