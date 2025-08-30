Left Menu

Portugal Honors Late Diogo Jota with Jersey Tribute

Portugal has honored the late Diogo Jota by passing his number 21 jersey to his friend Ruben Neves after Jota's tragic death. Neves, a former teammate, was a pallbearer at Jota's funeral. Liverpool and Brighton pay their respects through jersey retirements and tributes.

Diogo Jota

In a heartfelt tribute, Portugal has handed the late Diogo Jota's number 21 jersey to his close friend and former teammate Ruben Neves. This gesture follows the tragic passing of Jota in a car accident in Spain last month, national team coach Roberto Martinez confirmed.

Neves, currently a midfielder for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, was deeply involved in the ceremonies honoring Jota, including serving as a pallbearer at his funeral. Speaking about Jota's impact, Martinez stated, "Diogo's example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts."

Liverpool, where Jota played forward, paid its respects by retiring his number 20 jersey, a sentiment echoed by Brighton's James Milner, who will now wear Jota's number for the season. Tributes have poured in, emphasizing Jota's enduring legacy and influence on his teammates and the broader football community.

