Tears, Triumphs, and Setbacks: A Roundup of the Latest Sports News

In a whirlwind of sports news, several key events left fans buzzing. Ben Shelton's U.S. Open bid ended abruptly due to a shoulder injury, marking a significant blow to American hopes in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Missouri's quarterback Sam Horn is set for a prolonged recovery following a leg injury during his first game. On a brighter note, Novak Djokovic showcased resilience, overcoming a back issue to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open, fueling his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title.

Elsewhere, in baseball, Corey Seager's time on the field was cut short by an appendectomy, yet optimism remains for his return. Aryna Sabalenka avenged her previous loss to Leylah Fernandez, pursuing another title at Flushing Meadows. Amidst the NBA's ongoing roster changes, the Mavericks waived their recent first-round draft pick Olivier Maxence-Prosper, and NFL linebacker Micah Parsons gears up with a new team, the Green Bay Packers.