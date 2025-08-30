Rahul Dravid Bids Farewell to Rajasthan Royals

In a significant development for the Rajasthan Royals, the franchise confirmed that head coach Rahul Dravid will step down from his position ahead of the 2026 IPL season. Dravid, who joined the Royals as head coach for the 2025 season, declined an offer for a broader role within the organization.

The news of Dravid's departure arrives amidst swirling rumors about team skipper Sanju Samson's potential exit from the franchise. Dravid has been a pivotal figure in shaping the culture and values of the Royals, leaving an indelible impression on the team's journey.

The franchise's structural review led to the offer of a broader role for Dravid, which he chose not to accept. Rajasthan Royals expressed gratitude for Dravid's invaluable contribution and now faces potential challenges if rumors of Samson's departure prove true, complicating the situation ahead of the upcoming mini auction.