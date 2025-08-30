Rahul Dravid Steps Down: A New Era for Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid has officially resigned as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, as confirmed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Saturday. While Dravid was offered a comprehensive role in the franchise's structural revamp, he chose to decline the proposal.

The 2008 IPL champions lauded Dravid's significant contributions, stating he has been crucial to the team's journey over several years. Under his leadership, many players were inspired, strong virtues were cultivated within the squad, and he left a profound impact on the franchise's culture.

Dravid's history with the Rajasthan Royals is extensive; he joined as a player in 2011, led as captain until 2013, and served as team mentor until 2015. Earlier this year, he returned as head coach when the team missed a playoff spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)