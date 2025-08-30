Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has resigned as the head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. His departure comes amid whispers of internal disagreements over franchise decisions, challenging the team's future leadership.

Sources indicate that Dravid was offered a higher position within the Rajasthan Royals organization, which would have curbed his influence on vital team-building decisions. A noted Indian coach likened such a change to a 'punishment promotion,' suggesting it diminishes involvement in hands-on operations.

The Royals are now grappling with leadership shuffles, following a dismal 2025 finish under the interim captaincy of Riyan Parag, with rising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in the mix. Observers feel that Dravid's exit was inevitable given the shifting internal strategies that challenged his plans for the team.