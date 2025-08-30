Left Menu

Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, amidst internal franchise decisions that reportedly did not align with his vision. Offered a broader but limited role in strategic decisions, Dravid opted to quit. The team's leadership dynamics, particularly regarding new captaincy, remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:16 IST
Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Dravid
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Dravid, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has resigned as the head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. His departure comes amid whispers of internal disagreements over franchise decisions, challenging the team's future leadership.

Sources indicate that Dravid was offered a higher position within the Rajasthan Royals organization, which would have curbed his influence on vital team-building decisions. A noted Indian coach likened such a change to a 'punishment promotion,' suggesting it diminishes involvement in hands-on operations.

The Royals are now grappling with leadership shuffles, following a dismal 2025 finish under the interim captaincy of Riyan Parag, with rising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in the mix. Observers feel that Dravid's exit was inevitable given the shifting internal strategies that challenged his plans for the team.

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025