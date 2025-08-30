Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Dravid has stepped down as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, amidst internal franchise decisions that reportedly did not align with his vision. Offered a broader but limited role in strategic decisions, Dravid opted to quit. The team's leadership dynamics, particularly regarding new captaincy, remain uncertain.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Dravid, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has resigned as the head coach of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals. His departure comes amid whispers of internal disagreements over franchise decisions, challenging the team's future leadership.
Sources indicate that Dravid was offered a higher position within the Rajasthan Royals organization, which would have curbed his influence on vital team-building decisions. A noted Indian coach likened such a change to a 'punishment promotion,' suggesting it diminishes involvement in hands-on operations.
The Royals are now grappling with leadership shuffles, following a dismal 2025 finish under the interim captaincy of Riyan Parag, with rising talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel in the mix. Observers feel that Dravid's exit was inevitable given the shifting internal strategies that challenged his plans for the team.