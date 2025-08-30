Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

Chelsea capitalized on controversial refereeing decisions to secure a 2-0 victory against west London rivals Fulham in Saturday's Premier League clash. The match, marked by contentious VAR reviews, drew frustration and disappointment from Fulham's manager, Marco Silva.

Joao Pedro's goal in first-half stoppage time, following a contentious eight-minute extended period, gave Chelsea the lead. Further controversy ensued when Fulham's goal by Josh King was nullified by VAR, citing an infringement in the buildup play.

Fulham's misfortunes continued into the second half when a penalty was awarded to Chelsea after another VAR review. Enzo Fernandez converted from the spot to secure the win. Silva expressed his dismay, reflecting the broader frustrations of a match overshadowed by officiating controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)