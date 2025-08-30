Left Menu

Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham

Chelsea secured a 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League, aided by disputed refereeing decisions. A late first-half goal by Joao Pedro and a second-half penalty, both marred by controversial VAR reviews, fueled frustration for Fulham's manager, Marco Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:17 IST
Controversial Calls Propel Chelsea to Victory Over Fulham
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea capitalized on controversial refereeing decisions to secure a 2-0 victory against west London rivals Fulham in Saturday's Premier League clash. The match, marked by contentious VAR reviews, drew frustration and disappointment from Fulham's manager, Marco Silva.

Joao Pedro's goal in first-half stoppage time, following a contentious eight-minute extended period, gave Chelsea the lead. Further controversy ensued when Fulham's goal by Josh King was nullified by VAR, citing an infringement in the buildup play.

Fulham's misfortunes continued into the second half when a penalty was awarded to Chelsea after another VAR review. Enzo Fernandez converted from the spot to secure the win. Silva expressed his dismay, reflecting the broader frustrations of a match overshadowed by officiating controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

 India
3
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay S...

 India
4
Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025