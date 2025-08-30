Left Menu

Chelsea Snaps Up Garnacho: A Stunning Transfer from Manchester United

Chelsea has acquired Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for 40 million pounds on a seven-year contract. Garnacho, thrilled to join the Club World Cup champions, moved as part of a wave of transfers from United. He scored 26 goals for United in 144 appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:25 IST
Chelsea Snaps Up Garnacho: A Stunning Transfer from Manchester United
Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea has signed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United on a lucrative seven-year contract, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Saturday. The transfer, valued at 40 million pounds, marks a significant addition to the Club World Cup champions' roster.

The 21-year-old Garnacho's transfer fee is the fourth largest ever received by United, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria. Garnacho expressed his excitement, stating, 'It's an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club. I can't wait to get started.'

Having scored 26 goals in 144 appearances for Manchester United, Garnacho's move comes as part of a series of player exits from the club this summer. Among those leaving is Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan. Chelsea's recent form was underscored by a 2-0 win over Fulham, and they will visit Brentford on September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
3
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global
4
Mentha Oil Industry in Peril: US Tariffs Threaten Livelihoods

Mentha Oil Industry in Peril: US Tariffs Threaten Livelihoods

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025