Chelsea has signed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United on a lucrative seven-year contract, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Saturday. The transfer, valued at 40 million pounds, marks a significant addition to the Club World Cup champions' roster.

The 21-year-old Garnacho's transfer fee is the fourth largest ever received by United, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria. Garnacho expressed his excitement, stating, 'It's an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club. I can't wait to get started.'

Having scored 26 goals in 144 appearances for Manchester United, Garnacho's move comes as part of a series of player exits from the club this summer. Among those leaving is Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan. Chelsea's recent form was underscored by a 2-0 win over Fulham, and they will visit Brentford on September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)