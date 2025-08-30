Chelsea Snaps Up Garnacho: A Stunning Transfer from Manchester United
Chelsea has acquired Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for 40 million pounds on a seven-year contract. Garnacho, thrilled to join the Club World Cup champions, moved as part of a wave of transfers from United. He scored 26 goals for United in 144 appearances.
Chelsea has signed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United on a lucrative seven-year contract, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Saturday. The transfer, valued at 40 million pounds, marks a significant addition to the Club World Cup champions' roster.
The 21-year-old Garnacho's transfer fee is the fourth largest ever received by United, following Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria. Garnacho expressed his excitement, stating, 'It's an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club. I can't wait to get started.'
Having scored 26 goals in 144 appearances for Manchester United, Garnacho's move comes as part of a series of player exits from the club this summer. Among those leaving is Marcus Rashford, who joined Barcelona on loan. Chelsea's recent form was underscored by a 2-0 win over Fulham, and they will visit Brentford on September 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bayern Munich's Transfer Saga: Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal in Limbo
Chelsea Secures Garnacho in Monumental Transfer Deal
Exciting European Football Draw: Clubs Ready for Action
Benfica Agrees to Transfer Kerem Akturkoglu to Fenerbahce
Minister Hafizul Hasan Ansari Health Scare Initiates Urgent Hospital Transfer