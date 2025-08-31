Thrilling U.S. Open: Fritz, Townsend, and Djokovic Strive for Glory

In the fourth round of the U.S. Open, American tennis hopes rest on Taylor Fritz and Taylor Townsend. Both athletes face formidable tests as they strive to progress in this prestigious tournament. Last year's finalist, Fritz, is seen as America's best shot for a men's title since 2003.

Despite a challenging path that saw him drop sets against Lloyd Harris and Jerome Kym, Fritz remains focused. On Sunday, he faces Tomas Machac, who has lost twice to him previously. Meanwhile, unseeded Taylor Townsend has been impressive, reaching the fourth round for only the second time in her career.

Townsend, having defeated Jelena Ostapenko and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, aims for a quarter-final spot against Barbora Krejcikova. Additionally, Novak Djokovic battles injuries yet continues to excel, highlighting his determination to keep competing at high levels despite physical challenges.