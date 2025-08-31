Left Menu

Thrilling Rugby Matches Shake Up Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

England, Canada, and Scotland advanced to the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. The USA and Australia drew 31-31, leaving their fates uncertain. England decisively defeated Samoa 92-3. Canada dominated Wales 42-0, and Scotland beat Fiji 29-15, showcasing exhilarating rugby action and competitive spirit.

In an exhilarating weekend of rugby, England, Canada, and Scotland secured their spots in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with compelling victories. Meanwhile, the USA and Australia ended in a dramatic 31-31 draw, leaving both teams with uncertain fates as they battle for progression in the competition.

England showcased their strength with a resounding 92-3 triumph over Samoa, featuring 14 tries from 12 different players. Jess Breach completed a hat-trick, and Helena Rowland contributed 27 points, setting a standout performance in the tournament. The U.S. faces a challenging task ahead, needing a victory over Samoa to keep their hopes alive.

Canada displayed their prowess with a 42-0 win against Wales, driven by exceptional performances from Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester. Scotland's spirited 29-15 victory over Fiji was marked by notable tries from Francesca McGhie and Rhona Lloyd. Rugby fans were treated to thrilling contests that highlighted the competitiveness and skill of the advancing teams.

