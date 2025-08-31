Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Battles Back in U.S. Open Thriller

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a set deficit to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the U.S. Open's third round. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff advanced smoothly, showcasing her improvement. Sinner will face either Alexander Bublik or Tommy Paul in his next match, while Gauff sets up a clash with Naomi Osaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 04:19 IST
Jannik Sinner

In an exhilarating third-round match at the U.S. Open, top-ranked Jannik Sinner rallied from a set down to overcome Canadian Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. Sinner showcased resilience on Arthur Ashe Stadium, initially dropping his first set of the tournament but recovering swiftly to counter Shapovalov's formidable game.

Coco Gauff, having struggled with nerves in her initial rounds, found her form, defeating Polish 28th seed Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1. Gauff, who displayed marked improvement in her serve, will face Japanese star Naomi Osaka in an anticipated clash. Osaka advanced after subduing Daria Kasatkina in a tight three-set encounter.

In other matches, tensions ran high as Italian Flavio Cobolli was forced to retire against friend Lorenzo Musetti, while American hopefuls look to advance in the tournament. As night falls, Iga Swiatek will headline against Anna Kalinskaya, aiming to maintain her stellar season performance.

