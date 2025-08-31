Triumph and Trials of India’s Doubles Badminton Duo

Indian doubles badminton coach Tan Kim Her lauded players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their remarkable performance at the World Championships, securing a bronze medal. Despite this achievement, Tan lamented their semifinal loss to China, attributing it to a need for improved fitness to reach greater heights.

The pairing, ranked No. 9 globally, showcased commendable skill by defeating Malaysia's distinguished duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. However, their historic quest to become the first Indian men's doubles pair in the finals was curtailed by 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi from China.

Highlighting their steady progress, Tan noted their frequent semifinal appearances, signaling potential for future victories. "They need to enhance their physical stamina for crucial stages," Tan stated, aiming next for the prestigious Super Series Finals. Recent injuries, including Satwik's back and elbow issues, have tested the pair, but strategic training is aiding recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)