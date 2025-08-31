Left Menu

Triumph and Trials of India’s Doubles Badminton Duo

Indian badminton doubles coach Tan Kim Her commended Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's World Championships bronze win, despite fitness challenges. The pair narrowly missed the finals, emphasizing the need for enhanced physical preparation. Their journey shows promise with an eye on the Super Series Finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 17:29 IST
Triumph and Trials of India's Doubles Badminton Duo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Indian doubles badminton coach Tan Kim Her lauded players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for their remarkable performance at the World Championships, securing a bronze medal. Despite this achievement, Tan lamented their semifinal loss to China, attributing it to a need for improved fitness to reach greater heights.

The pairing, ranked No. 9 globally, showcased commendable skill by defeating Malaysia's distinguished duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. However, their historic quest to become the first Indian men's doubles pair in the finals was curtailed by 11th seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi from China.

Highlighting their steady progress, Tan noted their frequent semifinal appearances, signaling potential for future victories. "They need to enhance their physical stamina for crucial stages," Tan stated, aiming next for the prestigious Super Series Finals. Recent injuries, including Satwik's back and elbow issues, have tested the pair, but strategic training is aiding recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

