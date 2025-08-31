India Clinches Super Four Spot in Asia Cup Thriller

In a high-octane encounter, India triumphed over Japan 3-2, propelled by Harmanpreet Singh's stellar performance, as they secured a berth in the Super Four stage of the Hero Men's Asia Cup.

India's dominance was asserted from the start, with Mandeep Singh finding the net in the fourth minute. Harmanpreet capitalized on penalty corners in the 5th and 46th minutes, sealing a vital win. The Indian team, showing improved coordination, now leads Pool A with two wins.

Japan challenged India with consistent pressure, netting twice through Kosei Kawabe. However, remarkable saves by Indian goalkeepers ensured victory. In contrast, China trounced Kazakhstan 13-1 to remain contenders in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)