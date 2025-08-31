Left Menu

Al-Ahly Parts Ways with Coach Riveiro After Disappointing Start

Egyptian Premier League champions Al-Ahly have ended their contract with Spanish coach Jose Riveiro after just seven matches, following a 2-0 defeat by Pyramids. The decision, reached by mutual consent, comes as the team struggles with performance, currently sitting in 12th place with just one win.

31-08-2025 22:10 IST
Al-Ahly, reigning champions of the Egyptian Premier League, announced the termination of head coach Jose Riveiro's contract after a disappointing start to the season. The Spanish coach's brief tenure concluded following a 2-0 defeat against league rivals Pyramids.

In a statement, Al-Ahly thanked Riveiro for his efforts but revealed the decision was a mutual one. Hired in May on a two-year deal, Riveiro failed to make a significant impact, with early exits from the FIFA Club World Cup and a modest league performance.

The team has struggled under Riveiro, managing only one win in four league matches and currently sits 12th in the standings. The club acknowledged the need for change as they aim to improve their form.

