South Africa Makes History: Women's Rugby World Cup Breakthrough

South Africa secured a historic victory over Italy with a 29-24 win in the Women's Rugby World Cup and advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time. France, Ireland, and New Zealand have also reached the quarter-finals, with decisive victories in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 23:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark match, South Africa beat Italy 29-24 in York to clinch a place in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time. The victory was described as a massive achievement by flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg, who praised the team's determination and focus on making history.

Joining South Africa in the last eight are France, Ireland, and New Zealand. France delivered a dominating performance against Brazil with an 84-5 victory, as ten different players crossed the tryline. Meanwhile, Ireland won 43-27 against Spain, and New Zealand defeated Japan 62-19.

While the quarter-final spots are mostly filled, the remaining place will be decided between Australia and the United States in Pool A next weekend. The competition is heating up as teams display both tactical skills and spirited sportsmanship on the global stage.

