Taylor Townsend's Heartbreaking U.S. Open Exit

Taylor Townsend was eliminated from the U.S. Open after an intense match against Barbora Krejcikova. Despite multiple match points in the second set, Townsend couldn't secure her first Grand Slam quarterfinal berth. Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam champion, ultimately prevailed, proceeding to the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:25 IST
During a tense match at the U.S. Open, Taylor Townsend was eliminated by Barbora Krejcikova after failing to capitalize on eight match points. Townsend had captivated fans throughout the tournament, especially with her fiery confrontation against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round.

The match concluded with a 25-minute tiebreaker, marking an emotional exit for Townsend as she missed the chance to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Krejcikova's resilience was evident as she erased seven of Townsend's match points and secured the victory.

Despite the setback, Townsend expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the crowd. Meanwhile, Krejcikova will advance to face No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula. Townsend continues her campaign in the women's doubles as part of the No. 1-seeded team with Katerina Siniakova.

(With inputs from agencies.)

