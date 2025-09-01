Charlie Woods Aces Another Hole at TPC Sawgrass

In an impressive display of skill, Charlie Woods, sixteen-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, scored a hole-in-one on the third hole at TPC Sawgrass during the final round of the Junior Players Championship on Sunday.

The ace mirrored his incredible achievement at last December's PNC Championship final round. Woods ended the day with an even-par 72, securing a tie for 31st place in the American Junior Golf Association event, held at the renowned Stadium course, where his father has triumphed twice at The Players Championship.

While Charlie Woods was not the sole competitor to accomplish a hole-in-one, with Guus Lafeber of the Netherlands acing the par-3 eighth, the young Woods continues to draw attention with his performances. The tournament concluded with Miles Russell capturing the win after shooting a 70, leaving Woods 16 strokes behind.

