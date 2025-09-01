Left Menu

Charlie Woods Aces Another Hole at TPC Sawgrass

Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, achieved another hole-in-one at the TPC Sawgrass during the Junior Players Championship. He finished tied for 31st with an even-par 72. Miles Russell won the event, while Guus Lafeber also made a hole-in-one, finishing tied for 19th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pontevedrabeach | Updated: 01-09-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 09:33 IST
In an impressive display of skill, Charlie Woods, sixteen-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods, scored a hole-in-one on the third hole at TPC Sawgrass during the final round of the Junior Players Championship on Sunday.

The ace mirrored his incredible achievement at last December's PNC Championship final round. Woods ended the day with an even-par 72, securing a tie for 31st place in the American Junior Golf Association event, held at the renowned Stadium course, where his father has triumphed twice at The Players Championship.

While Charlie Woods was not the sole competitor to accomplish a hole-in-one, with Guus Lafeber of the Netherlands acing the par-3 eighth, the young Woods continues to draw attention with his performances. The tournament concluded with Miles Russell capturing the win after shooting a 70, leaving Woods 16 strokes behind.

