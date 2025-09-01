Left Menu

Tennis Premier League: Ahmedabad Hosts Historic 7th Edition

The seventh Tennis Premier League will occur in Ahmedabad from December 9-14, featuring top-ranked ATP players and Indian star Rohan Bopanna. Marking its first event outside Maharashtra, the league has enhanced its grassroots initiatives in Gujarat, collaborating with the state's tennis association and supporting rising talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:30 IST
Tennis Premier League: Ahmedabad Hosts Historic 7th Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place at Gujarat University Stadium in Ahmedabad from December 9 to 14. This competitive event promises to showcase players with ATP rankings between 30 and 50, including notable Indian talent such as two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna.

For the first time, this celebrated competition shifts its venue from Maharashtra, highlighting the growing appeal and reach of the league. The move to Ahmedabad comes as Tennis Premier League reinforces its collaboration with the Gujarat State Tennis Association.

Over the past year, the league has actively engaged in nurturing grassroots talent by organizing tournaments across various age groups and offering the Race to Gold Scholarships, thereby bolstering its influence and presence within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025