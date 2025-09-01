Tennis Premier League: Ahmedabad Hosts Historic 7th Edition
The seventh Tennis Premier League will occur in Ahmedabad from December 9-14, featuring top-ranked ATP players and Indian star Rohan Bopanna. Marking its first event outside Maharashtra, the league has enhanced its grassroots initiatives in Gujarat, collaborating with the state's tennis association and supporting rising talents.
- Country:
- India
The much-anticipated seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place at Gujarat University Stadium in Ahmedabad from December 9 to 14. This competitive event promises to showcase players with ATP rankings between 30 and 50, including notable Indian talent such as two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna.
For the first time, this celebrated competition shifts its venue from Maharashtra, highlighting the growing appeal and reach of the league. The move to Ahmedabad comes as Tennis Premier League reinforces its collaboration with the Gujarat State Tennis Association.
Over the past year, the league has actively engaged in nurturing grassroots talent by organizing tournaments across various age groups and offering the Race to Gold Scholarships, thereby bolstering its influence and presence within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energizes Gujarat with New Solar Power Project
Gujarat's Rann of Kutch: Battleground for India's Green Energy Giants
Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing
India Launches First Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling at Choryasi Plaza in Gujarat
Tragic Canal Jump: Unveiling Questions in Gujarat