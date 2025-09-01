Tennis Premier League: Ahmedabad Hosts Historic 7th Edition

The much-anticipated seventh edition of the Tennis Premier League is set to take place at Gujarat University Stadium in Ahmedabad from December 9 to 14. This competitive event promises to showcase players with ATP rankings between 30 and 50, including notable Indian talent such as two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna.

For the first time, this celebrated competition shifts its venue from Maharashtra, highlighting the growing appeal and reach of the league. The move to Ahmedabad comes as Tennis Premier League reinforces its collaboration with the Gujarat State Tennis Association.

Over the past year, the league has actively engaged in nurturing grassroots talent by organizing tournaments across various age groups and offering the Race to Gold Scholarships, thereby bolstering its influence and presence within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)