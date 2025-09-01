Left Menu

Paddy Upton: Mastermind Behind India's Mental Conditioning Success

Paddy Upton, a renowned mental conditioning coach, has played a pivotal role in the success of various sports teams, including India's cricket and hockey teams. His principles focus on understanding game dynamics and managing distractions. Upton emphasizes teamwork, individual sessions, and long-term strategies towards major events like the Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:55 IST
Paddy Upton: Mastermind Behind India's Mental Conditioning Success
Paddy Upton
  • Country:
  • India

Paddy Upton, famed for his work across diverse sports, insists on understanding a game's nuances to excel in mental conditioning. Known for his association with India's World Cup-winning cricket team, Upton now contributes to the men's hockey team aiming for the Asia Cup crown.

Upton's methodology combines individual and team sessions, focusing on fostering a conducive environment for athletes. His recent endeavors have been geared towards preparing the team for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics, underlining the importance of gradual growth and strategic planning.

Despite achieving considerable success, Upton believes there remains room for improvement within the Indian hockey team. His efforts include innovative techniques like high-pressure training in the Swiss Alps, aimed at enhancing players' mental resilience and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

Delhi Braces for Yamuna Swell: Traffic Halted on Old Railway Bridge

 India
2
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

 India
3
NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

NCB Cracks Down on Alleged Ganja Kingpin in Maharashtra

 India
4
ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

ECU Worldwide Embarks on Digital Transformation with iTopaz Launch

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025