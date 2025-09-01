Paddy Upton: Mastermind Behind India's Mental Conditioning Success

Paddy Upton, famed for his work across diverse sports, insists on understanding a game's nuances to excel in mental conditioning. Known for his association with India's World Cup-winning cricket team, Upton now contributes to the men's hockey team aiming for the Asia Cup crown.

Upton's methodology combines individual and team sessions, focusing on fostering a conducive environment for athletes. His recent endeavors have been geared towards preparing the team for the upcoming World Cup and Olympics, underlining the importance of gradual growth and strategic planning.

Despite achieving considerable success, Upton believes there remains room for improvement within the Indian hockey team. His efforts include innovative techniques like high-pressure training in the Swiss Alps, aimed at enhancing players' mental resilience and adaptability.

