Liverpool Poised for Record-Breaking Signing of Alexander Isak

Liverpool is set to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a landmark transfer that could break British records, with a fee close to £130 million. Isak arrived at Liverpool for his medical, reinforcing reports that Newcastle had conceded to his transfer request.

Throughout the transfer window, negotiations for Isak dominated headlines as Liverpool initially bid £110 million, which Newcastle rejected. Concurrently, Newcastle aimed to secure Brentford's Yoane Wissa for £55 million as a replacement, following Isak's intent to depart.

Isak's stellar performance last season included 23 league goals that secured Newcastle's return to the Champions League and a goal in their League Cup win over Liverpool. As a frustrated Isak awaits his move, Liverpool also eyes a £35 million deal for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, further escalating their summer spend.

