Top Soccer Leagues' Transfer Deadline Day Highlights

In a series of last-minute maneuvers, major European soccer clubs reinforced their squads as the transfer deadline closed on Monday. Key transfers included Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez moving from Juventus to Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan, potentially turning permanent under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, defender Emerson Palmieri left West Ham United for Olympique de Marseille, and Bournemouth secured Serbian talent Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star Belgrade. Bayer Leverkusen picked up Argentine Ezequiel Fernandez from Al-Qadsiah, underscoring their midseason ambitions.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa signed former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, and Wolves acquired Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare from Genk. These transactions, among various others, highlight strategic moves by clubs to bolster their lineups ahead of the next phase of competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)