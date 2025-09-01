Left Menu

Triumphant India Storms into Asia Cup Super 4s

India produced a commanding performance, defeating Kazakhstan 15-0 in the Asia Cup hockey tournament. With goals from multiple players including Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Jugraj Singh, India topped Pool A and advanced to the Super 4 stage. The winner will qualify for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:49 IST
India put on a commanding display to decimate Kazakhstan 15-0 in a lopsided match, propelling them into the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup hockey tournament with an all-win record.

Abhishek, with goals in the 5th, 8th, 20th, and 59th minutes, was among the stars, alongside Sukhjeet Singh and Jugraj Singh, both of whom notched hat-tricks in the crushing victory.

This triumph follows India's wins over China and Japan, and the team is now poised to qualify for the next year's World Cup, set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands, should they succeed in the continental tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

