Sinner's Supreme Hardcourt Dominance Continues

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, maintained his impressive form in hardcourt Grand Slams with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's 23rd seed Alexander Bublik on Monday, securing his place in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows.

As the Italian top seed took the Labour Day evening matchup at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he was on the hunt for his 25th consecutive major match win on his favored surface. Sinner started off strong and never faced any real threat, quickly establishing a 4-0 lead with a double break before Bublik got on the scoreboard. His deep backhand winner sealed the first set emphatically.

Despite Bublik's efforts to disrupt Sinner with drop shots, his multiple service errors sidelined his chances. Sinner's commanding performance led him into his eighth straight major quarter-final, setting the stage for a showdown with fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti.